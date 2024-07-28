Internet reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's remark about Alia Bhatt letting go of personality in marriage: ‘Girl, run far’

What Ranbir said about change in personality

Ranbir said, “Especially when you’re in a marriage, you have to let go of your personality. She’s also letting go of her personality. We’re adjusting to each other trying to make it liveable for each other. Any marriage is doing that. You have to let go, you have to adjust, you have to sacrifice facets of it. Because it’s impossible for two people to like each other the way they are.”

What people said on the internet

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a person wrote, "This sounds so wrong. Letting go of one's personality is not at all possible. You cannot be with someone who doesn't allow you to be yourself. Adjustment and acceptance go hand in hand." "Everything I’ve learned about this couple has been against my will. The father of your child wanting you to get rid of your personality…GIRL GET OUT OF THERE," read a tweet.

"This is a sad, sad existence. This is actually sad for her, and she's soooo into it too," a comment read. "Alia was so bubbly fun when Ranbir was not in her life! She was real and a breath of fresh air then he came, it was almost as if Alia had to tone down her fun side and act all mature. Your man shouldn't have to change you but should accept you for who you are!" tweeted another person. An X user said, "And people ask me why I consider relationships scary because these types of people do exist. Girl run far, run fast."

About Alia and Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for a few years. They held an intimate ceremony for family and close friends at their Mumbai residence. On November 6 of the same year, they welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The couple posed for a family picture with Raha for the paparazzi on Christmas 2023 for the first time.