Alia Bhatt changed her ‘loud tone’ after marriage to put me at ease, says Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt made a conscious attempt to lower her loud tone for him as he was rattled by his father Rishi Kapoor's loud tone, growing up.
Ranbir Kapoor says his actor-wife Alia Bhatt has changed for him after marriage more than how much he's changed for her. On Nikhil Kamath's YouTube podcast People by WTF, Ranbir spoke about the conscious changes Alia has made in order to put him at ease. (Also Read – Riddhima Kapoor is concerned about daughter Samara’s presence on Instagram: It’s because of all the trolling)
What Ranbir said
“She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” Ranbir said. He also talked about how the frequent arguments between his late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor traumatised him as a child, particularly his father's loud tone.
“Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also,” Ranbir added. He also referred to Alia as an “overachiever,” “very passionate about work,” and “extremely intelligent.” He also said that Alia's attention is a little fragmented, but over the years, he's got her attention now.
Ranbir and Alia
Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 at an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. Next year, they will reunite on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Ranbir will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation, whereas Alia will also be seen in Jigra and Alpha.
