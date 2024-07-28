Alia Bhatt changed her ‘loud tone’ after marriage to put me at ease, says Ranbir Kapoor

What Ranbir said

“She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet,” Ranbir said. He also talked about how the frequent arguments between his late father Rishi Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor traumatised him as a child, particularly his father's loud tone.

“Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also,” Ranbir added. He also referred to Alia as an “overachiever,” “very passionate about work,” and “extremely intelligent.” He also said that Alia's attention is a little fragmented, but over the years, he's got her attention now.

Ranbir and Alia

Ranbir and Alia started dating during the pre-production of Ayan Mukerji's 2022 blockbuster fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. They tied the knot in 2022 at an intimate wedding ceremony at their Mumbai residence. They also became parents to daughter Raha Kapoor later that year. Next year, they will reunite on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Ranbir will also star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation, whereas Alia will also be seen in Jigra and Alpha.