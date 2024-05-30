 Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’

BySugandha Rawal
May 30, 2024 12:35 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas. They promise to work again on another project soon.

Over the past few weeks, actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Prasanth Varma have been in the news over rumours around their rift, with some claims stating that they are not going forward with Rakshas because of creative differences. Now, Ranveer and the director have come forward to set the record straight. (Also read: Ranveer Singh still on board Prasanth Varma's next film, ‘even began shooting in Hyderabad’: HT exclusive)

Ranveer Singh was set to collaborate with filmmaker Prasanth Varma on a project.
Ranveer Singh was set to collaborate with filmmaker Prasanth Varma on a project.

All’s well

Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and the actor have cleared their stance and addressed the rumours. Clearing the air, Ranveer said, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.”

To this, Prasanth added, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon, sometime in the future.”

All the parties including Mythri Movie Makers have agreed that everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen, stating that “sometimes somethings aren’t meant to be at that time”.

The team has moved on with a promise to associate in times to come.

What’s the buzz about

Last week, several reports stated that Ranveer has had a tiff with the makers of Rakshas. A report claimed that the “actor abruptly opted out of the film after shooting for a mere 3 days”, with one stating that Ranveer walked out of the film without any explanation.

One report quoted a source stating that Ranveer was the one who was after Prasanth to make this film. The filmmaker wanted to start a Telugu film after Hanu-Man, but “he decided to put that on hold and pursue Rakshas after seeing Ranveer’s enthusiasm”.

According to Pinkvilla, Rakshas is touted to be a period film set in the pre-Independence era with a mythological background.

Ranveer's projects

Ranveer will be seen reprising his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. It comes with an ensemble cast including names such as Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devg n, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. He is yet to start shooting for the film, which is slated to release in 2025.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma confirm shelving Rakshas: ‘Not the ideal time for this project’
