Sonali Bendre recollects shooting Murari with Mahesh Babu as film collects 5.4 crore after re-release

On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, his 2001 hit film Murari, directed by Krishna Vamsi and starring Sonali Bendre, was re-released in theatres in 4K format. The film, which hit theatres on August 9, collected more than ₹5.4 crore worldwide on its opening day. Sonali recalled working on the film. (Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wishes to her ‘superstar partner’ Mahesh Babu: ‘Life with you is a blockbuster’) Sonali Bendre and Mahesh Babu in a still from Murari.

‘This brings back warm feelings’

Sharing a video of fans celebrating the film’s re-release in theatres, Sonali recollected working with Mahesh and meeting director Nandini Reddy, who was an AD in the film. She wrote, “Shooting Murari with @urstrulymahesh was such a joy, and finding @nandureddyy during that time was a wonderful surprise. This brings back the same warm feelings I had when the movie first came out.”

Sonali also added, “It’s incredible to see the same love for the movie even after 23 years! Thank you for all the love. A special mention to @krishnavamsiofficial for making this film soooo soo soooo special for us all. Also, happiest birthday @urstrulymahesh, hope you had the best one.”

Fans celebrate Murari’s re-release

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that Murari collected more than ₹5.4 crore worldwide on its opening day. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#Murari4K Re-release sets an unprecedented ALL TIME RECORD with a staggering ₹5.4+ crore gross on Day 1. Superstar smashes box office records once again. Experience the magic on the big screen near you.”

Numerous fans head to theatres on Friday to celebrate Mahesh’s birthday and watch the film. At Alankar Theatre in Vijayawada, a couple also pretended to get married in the theatre as the wedding song Alanati played on screen. Videos of the same have now gone viral on X, with numerous fans sharing the video.

About Murari

Mahesh debuted in 1999 as a lead in the film Rajakumarudu but Murari gave him his first hit in 2001 when it was released. The film tells the story of a happy-go-lucky zamindar whose ancestors have been victims of a generational curse. The film’s music by Mani Sharma was also a massive hit.

Mahesh will soon star in a film directed by SS Rajamouli.