Vikram to star in Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29? Here's what he said

All eyes are on SS Rajamouli’s next film after RRR with Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB 29. Even as the filmmakers stay mum on the project, which has yet to go on floors, rumours do rounds about the cast and crew. When Vikram was in Hyderabad to promote his upcoming Tamil film Thangalaan, he was asked about his involvement in the project. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's film to go on floors soon; here's everything we know) Vikram clarified buzz about him starring in Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29.

Vikram on SS Rajamouli’s film

The team held a press meet before the pre-release event for Pa Ranjith’s film in Hyderabad. When asked if it’s true Rajamouli has approached him for a film, Vikram replied, “Yeah, Rajamouli garu and I are good friends.” When he was asked if he was approached for Mahesh Babu’s film, he replied, “No, we’ve been talking. We’ve been…we’ll be doing a film sometime. Not specifically, deni gurincho nenu matladale. (I’m not specifically saying it’s this one)”

Some fans took it as confirmation that Vikram was indeed approached for a role in SSMB 29, while others thought he answered vaguely because the question was asked in Telugu, not Tamil. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “100 confirm vikarm is doing an important role in #SSMB29.. wait for official news soon.” Another wrote, “vikram ki telugu radhu (doesn’t know Telugu) i think he did not understand the question.”

Vikram's film Thangalaan is releasing in theatres on August 15. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan.

About Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film

Rajamouli’s father, Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for the yet-to-be-titled film. While nothing much is known about the film yet, it’s touted to be an adventure drama along the lines of Indiana Jones. At a special screening of RRR in Japan in March this year, the director spoke a little about the project.

He told the people there, “We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”