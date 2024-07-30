Sudheer Babu interview: ‘Mahesh Babu worries for me when my films don’t work’

Since Sudheer Babu gained fame with the 2013 film Prema Katha Chitram, he has tasted both the highs and the lows. After over a decade of doing what he loves best, he is geared up to take on new challenges and star in films that give him something new to chew on. (Also Read: Sudheer Babu on why he never asked in-laws Krishna or Mahesh Babu for help in films) Sudheer Babu is excited for what he has in store.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, the actor reflects on his career, relationship with his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu, upcoming work, and more.

‘It wasn’t easy to play a larger-than-life character’

Sudheer recently tasted theatrical success with Harom Hara last month, which was also released on Prime Video India earlier this month. “I’ve been so busy this year, it didn’t even occur to me that we’re more than halfway through it,” says the actor, adding, “I’ve heard some great scripts, had a good release, finished shooting a couple of projects, it’s been great.”

In Harom Hara, he played a weapons maker named Subrahmanyam with ease, but he says it wasn’t an easy role to pull off. “It was such a larger-than-life character; it wasn’t easy to play it, but I’m glad people liked to see me in such a space. They’ve made me want to step it up now and pull off roles I’ve never done before. I have some exciting work lined up that is yet to be announced,” he adds.

‘Mahesh worries for me’

But the going hasn’t always been easy for Sudheer, whose 2023 films Hunt and Mama Mascheendra didn’t really make a mark. “It’s definitely not easy when you see you haven’t gotten what you think you deserve. However, if I dwell too much on the past, it’ll spoil my present. I always give my 100%, and I believe there’s a power above you that ultimately helps you reach your goals. Irrespective of how my films fare, I know I’ve done my part,” he opines.

Sudheer Babu with his brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.

So does he lean on his family for support, given that Mahesh and his late father-in-law Krishna have dealt with temperamental film careers, too? “When something goes wrong, my family is more worried than I am. And then I am the one who ends up consoling them, telling them it’ll all work out (laughs). Mahesh has been supportive throughout my career. If he sees me work hard and the film doesn’t work as expected, he worries,” says Sudheer.

Sudheer Babu on how supportive Mahesh Babu is of his career.

‘An interesting and emotional film’

Sudheer will soon star in a pan-India film directed by Venkat Kalyan and presented by Prerna Arora, co-producer of films like Rustom and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

“I’ve done crime thrillers like V and horror comedies like Prema Katha Chitram, but this film is a supernatural thriller. It’s surprisingly emotional, and I can’t reveal much, but it’s like nothing I’ve done before. My character’s motivation and arc are quite different. I have challenging scenes I need to prep for,” he explains.

Sudheer Babu on how the audience is accepting of Telugu films.

While Sudheer acted in the Hindi film Baaghi before, this will be his first film to be released nationwide. “No matter where you make the film, the audience is ready to accept it if it’s good. They’re open to good cinema now,” he says. “I also have a Telugu film called Maa Nanna Superhero that I’m working on. Abhilash Reddy Kankara directs it and explores a beautiful relationship between a father and son,” he signs off.