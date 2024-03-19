Producer Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals the latter’s South Indian Odyssey

New Delhi , : A conversation between the two reveals their exciting plans to make Khossla wear Kanchipuram silk sarees, perform Bharatanatyam, and much more. It is surely going to be a huge surprise for all South Indian moviegoers and South cinema lovers, especially fans of actor/director Divya Khossla, who is soon going to step into the South Indian movie industry with her upcoming film “Hero Heeroine.” Hero Heeroine is a Telugu-Hindi film produced by Prerna Arora and written and directed by Suresh Krissna. Recently, a phone conversation between Prerna Arora, the film’s producer, and the film’s leading lady, Divya Khossla, surfaced online. The conversation revealed many exciting details of their upcoming Telugu-Hindi film Hero Heeroine. The leaked transcript provides insights into their plans for the film and the unconventional approach the duo is planning to take for the project. Prerna Arora, who initiated the conversation with casual greetings in the phone call, soon delves into the surprise she and the director have in store for Divya. The revelation is all about Divya’s look in the film, which involves traditional elements like the ever-so-famous Kanchipuram silk sarees, long plaited hair adorned with flowers, and a Bharatanatyam dance sequence to bowl over audiences. Divya feels this will be a completely different role to ace compared to what she has portrayed in films so far in the Hindi film industry. At first, Divya Khossla is heard in the conversation, expressing shock and nervousness at Prerna Arora’s proposal. She also emphasizes her initial nervousness about pulling off the South Indian attire and dance form, but Prerna assures her she will look gorgeous and graceful in any avatar, adding that usually, the renowned dance master Brinda Ji choreographs for director Suresh Krissna. Divya Khossla becomes more comfortable as the conversation progresses and even responds to Prerna in Telugu, surprising her completely. The playful exchange includes Divya teaching the producer the Telugu word “Bagunnara,” meaning “Are you okay?” when Prerna asks Divya about her brief phone call hold. She also teaches her to say “Bagundi,” which translates to “It’s good.” The leaked phone call unveils the incredible vision and creative direction that producer Prerna Arora and the director have for the upcoming Telugu-Hindi film starring Divya Khossla. It also showcases the camaraderie and light-heartedness between the two. Fans are already excited about the film and can’t wait for its release. .

HT Image