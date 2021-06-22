Malavika Mohanan says Vijay screamed ‘Thalaivaa’ as Tiger Shroff appeared on screen in Baaghi 3: ‘He’s a big fan’

Actor Malavika Mohanan, who worked with actor Vijay in Tamil film Master, has revealed that the star is a big Tiger Shroff fan and that she saw him hooting for him when they saw Baaghi 3 together in Mumbai.

On Monday evening, Malavika joined a Spaces session which was organized by talent management company The Route to celebrate actor Vijay’s birthday. Some of Vijay’s co-stars and people who worked with him joined the session to talk about their memories with the actor.

The session was also joined by actor Keerthy Suresh, filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Nelson and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Talking about her special memory of working with Vijay (in Master), Malavika shared that he’s a big Tiger Shroff fan. “Vijay sir really enjoyed Baaghi 3 when we saw the film as a team in a Mumbai theatre. He screamed Thalaivaa when Tiger appeared on screen. He really likes Tiger; he’s a big fan,” she said.

Vijay turned 47 on Tuesday.





When it was Keerthy Suresh’s turn to speak, she revealed that Vijay likes Chinese food. She said that she’d cook a Chinese meal if he ever visits her home.

Keerthy and Vijay have worked together in Tamil films Bairavaa and Sarkar.

Speaking about his memorable memory of working with Vijay, composer Anirudh said that he can’t forget the moment when Vijay gifted him a grand piano after the release of Kaththi album. It was the first time the duo collaborated for a project. Anirudh also revealed that after listening to the song Kutty Story from Master, Vijay gifted him a gold chain.

The session had over 27,000 participants and it lasted close to two hours.

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon resume work on his upcoming Tamil project Beast. The title of the film along with the first-look poster was unveiled on the eve of Vijay’s birthday on Monday.

