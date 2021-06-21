Kareena Kapoor says she was 'exhausted and in too much pain' after two babies and four months postpartum

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said that she is gradually finding her way back to yoga, four months after she delivered her baby boy. The actor and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor marked International Yoga Day with a picture of herself posing in her house. The actor was seen wearing all-blue athletic wear and balancing herself on one foot.

Sharing the picture, Kareena said, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I’m slowly and steadily getting back at it."

"My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too," she concluded her post. Katrina Kaif took to the comments section and extended her support. The actor dropped a heart and fire emoji. Kareena's fans too shared heart-shaped emojis.

Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a throwback picture from one of her vacations to mark International Yoga Day. In the picture, she wore a white bikini as she smiled for the camera. Kareena shared the picture with the caption, "Free your mind."

Kareena had resumed working out a few weeks after her second son was born. The actor was spotted doing brisk walking at her residence. She has also been sharing pictures of herself working out at home.

Saif and Kareena have been spending time with her family since the arrival of her second baby. She did resume work in March. However, the Covid-19 lockdown brought the industry to a halt, forcing shoots and other production-related work to be postponed. Kareena will soon appear in Laal Singh Chaddha, headlined by Aamir Khan.