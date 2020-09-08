Sudheer Babu on why he never asked in-laws Krishna or Mahesh Babu for help in films: ‘It would be like they are giving me dowry’

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu revealed that he has taken advice but never any help from his father-in-law, yesteryear Telugu superstar Krishna, and brother-in-law, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. He said that if they helped him, it would be equivalent to them ‘giving (him) dowry’. Sudheer is married to Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, daughter of Krishna and younger sister of Mahesh.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sudheer said, “I consult with them on whatever major decisions I am making but at the end of the day, I have made my own decisions for every project. Whatever I wanted to do, I have done it myself, and decided whom I want to work with. Of course, I have considered whatever they have suggested but the final decision was mine. Sometimes, you might fail but the beauty of it is you learn from it and grow as an independent person.”

Sudheer added that he has never asked his in-laws to recommend his name for films or produce a film for him. “Till date, I never went to my father-in-law or Mahesh, asking them to put in a word with anyone. I never asked them to produce a film or guide me. I was into distribution of films before, so I have a little experience and friends here and there, who have helped me in training. I made sure when I decided to come into films that I will never ask Mahesh or my father-in-law, Krishna garu, (for help),” he said.

Sudheer said that one of the reasons he entered the film industry was because he wanted to break away from his family business of manufacturing pesticides and insecticides and achieve something on his own. “I wanted to do something on my own and that is the reason why I never approached Krishna garu or Mahesh,” he said.

Sudheer was seen in the recently-released thriller V, which also starred Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film, directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, got a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

