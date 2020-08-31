Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautham on 14th birthday, says he’s growing into a fine young man

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:59 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Monday to wish son Gautham Ghattamaneni on his 14th birthday. He said growing with his son has been quite a journey and he’s proud to see him turn into a fine young man.

“Happy 14 my son! Proud that you’re growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey. Wishing you the best birthday ever! Love you (sic),” Mahesh tweeted.

Happy 14 my son!! Proud that you're growing into a fine young man! From Doraemon to apex legends, growing with you has been quite the journey♥️♥️♥️ Wishing you the best birthday ever!!🤗🤗🤗 Love you 😘 😘 #HappyBirthdayGG pic.twitter.com/grr7yQdu44 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 30, 2020

It’s worth mentioning that Gautham had made his acting debut with Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine. He played the younger version of Mahesh Babu in this action-thriller. Mahesh had said it’s a one-off acting gig for Gautham as he will focus on his education for now.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu is getting ready to begin work on his next Telugu project Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Parasuram.

Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the female lead. She will be sharing the screen space with Mahesh for the first time.

Mahesh was last seen on screen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

It also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. He also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing.

