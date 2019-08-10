Mahesh Babu shoots for first time in Kashmir, thanks locals for being ‘so warm and cooperative that it was a delight to shoot’

regional-movies

Actor Mahesh Babu, who turned 44 yesterday, has a packed schedule. His 25th film Maharshi, which released this May, was quite a success at the box office. And now, he’s shooting for his next Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will release in 2020. For this upcoming film, the actor zeroed in on Kashmir’s picturesque beauty and amazing locations.

He tells us, “I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again!”

The film’s unit had shot the required portions before the abrogation of Article 370 by the central government. By July-end, the unit had wrapped up the shoot, and headed to Hyderabad for the next shooting schedule.

What’s noteworthy is the fact that in his career spanning over four decades, this the first time that Mahesh Babu shot a film in Kashmir. And, the actor says he just can’t get over the beauty of the place! In addition, Mahesh — who plays an army officer in the film — also celebrated his seven year-old daughter’s (Sitara) birthday there.

