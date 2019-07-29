Mahesh Babu to launch his own clothing brand called Humbl

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:09 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu is all set to launch his own clothing brand called Humbl. It will have its official launch on August 7, according to a statement released by the actor’s PR team.

Mahesh took to Twitter and wrote: “Our Humbl endeavor unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response. For us, The Humbl Co, is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the HumbleCo family. Stay tuned for the launch on August 7.”

Our Humbl endeavour unveils today. Thank you all for the astounding response 🤗🤗 For us, The Humbl Co. is not just clothing, it’s a way of life. We welcome you all to the @thehumblco family. Stay tuned for the launch on 7th August! #theHUMBLco pic.twitter.com/eLAR13jBgt — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2019

The brand comes with the tag – Dress like a Dream, Live Real.

Mahesh will become the second south Indian star to float his own clothing brand after Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy wear.

On the career front, Mahesh is currently busy shooting for upcoming Telugu action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s five-tiered birthday cake cost Rs 3.5 lakh, was Nick Jonas’ idea

In the film, Mahesh will be seen playing an army officer called Ajay Krishna. The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi.

Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play the leading lady while Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multi-millionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from next year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 15:06 IST