Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Makers of Sarileru Nekkevvaru tease with intro video

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:41 IST

The makers of upcoming Telugu actioner Sarileru Nekkevvaru on Friday unveiled the teaser of Mahesh Babu’s character from the film on the occasion of the star’s birthday. The video gives a glimpse of Mahesh as Major Ajay Krishna and he oozes style in military uniform.

The film, which is being directed by Anil Ravipudi, sees Mahesh playing an army officer for the first time in his career. To coincide with the 75th birthday of Mahesh Babu’s father, the makers unveiled the title poster on June 1.

The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara, also stars Rajendra Prasad and Jagapathi Babu among others. Rashmika Mandanna, who is basking in the success of Dear Comrade, has been roped in to play the leading lady.

The makers have announced that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Mahesh’s last release Maharshi was well received at the box office. According to a review in Hindustan Times, Maharshi has traces of Swades and AR Murugadoss’s Kaththi as it follows Rishi (Mahesh Babu), a man who is so consumed by his own success that he gets lost trying to understand its significance.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Mahesh will team up with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga after wrapping up this project. They were supposed to team up for a film last year itself. However, due to their respective commitments, the plan had to be postponed.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:41 IST