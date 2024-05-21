Sudheer Babu’s Harom Hara release postponed to June to avoid clash with 5 films on May 31

Sudheer Babu’s film Harom Hara, initially set for a May 31 release, has been strategically postponed to mid-June. This decision was made to avoid a clash with five other films. The film's team believes it will ensure a more focused and successful run at the box office. (Also Read: Sudheer Babu on why he never asked in-laws Krishna or Mahesh Babu for help in films: ‘It would be like they are giving me dowry’) Sudheer Babu in a still from Harom Hara.

Harom Hara release postponed

Gnanasagar Dwaraka’s Sudheer-starrer was initially supposed to be released on May 31 to coincide with the birth anniversary of his late father-in-law, Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna. However, the film’s team has postponed the release rather than compete with five other films. It's also worth noting that the results for Andhra Pradesh elections will come out on June 4.

Sudheer took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the movie will now be released on June 14. He wrote, “For various reasons, #HaromHara will now be releasing in theaters worldwide on 14th June. Although I feel sad for missing the release on the occasion of Krishna gari birthday, nevertheless June is still my lucky month. PKC (Prema Katha Chitram) & Sammohanam were both released during this time I promise the wait is real worth, #HaromHara is gonna strike hard guys!!”

May 31 Telugu releases

It has been a dry summer for Telugu releases, with the few films that made their way to theatres in April and early May failing to make a mark. The IPL and recent elections also played spoilsport. With few single screens in Telangana and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh opting to shut down rather than screen the recent releases or re-releases of films like Aparichituru, the situation has been dire in the Telugu states.

And in what is surely a case of poor planning, five Telugu films are lined up to release on May 31. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha, Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, and Karthikeya’s Bhaje Vaayu Vegam will hit screens on the date, apart from Ajay Ghosh and Chandini Chowdary’s Music Shop Murthy. None of the films seem willing to postpone the release.