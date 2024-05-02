Vishwak Sen opens up about his role in Gangs of Godavari: ‘It's my best’

Actor Vishwak Sen will play a gangster in his upcoming film Gangs of Godavari, he revealed in a recent interview. He also spoke to The Times of India about his character, giving up his trademark Telangana dialect for an Andhra one and more in the chat. (Also Read: Jr NTR attends Tillu Square screening, Siddhu Jonnalagadda hints at ‘big surprise coming soon’) Vishwak Sen gave up his Telangana dialect for an Andhra one in Gangs of Godavari.

Vishwak on his role

Vishwak revealed that his character in Gangs of Godavari is a member of the tribal community who undergoes a significant transformation. He starts as a petty thief, but his journey takes him to the realm of politics. He said, “I play Lankala Rathna, a member of the tribal community who transforms from a petty thief to a powerful gangster and politician. This is the best role I've played in my career. I like to push the envelope and experiment with my characters.” He also told the publication he underwent dialect training to perfect his accent in the film, giving up his trademark Telangana accent for a West Godavari one.

Gangs of Godavari teaser

The makers recently released a teaser that saw Vishwak in a new avatar. The actor, who usually plays urban roles, can be seen in a rustic avatar. The teaser shows Vishwak’s character somehow making enemies out of many of people. In it he says, “Nenu manchodno cheddodino naaku teliyadu.. kani manchodni anna chedda peru oddu, (I don’t know if I’m a good person or a bad one, but I don’t want the bad reputation of being a good person)” describing himself and the world he lives in. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya and produced by Naga Vamsi, the film's music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Upcoming work

Vishwak was recently seen in Vidyadhar Kagita’s crowd-funded film Gaami, which saw him play an amnesiac, haphophobic aghora with a dark past. Apart from Gangs of Godavari, he will also star in Mechanic Rocky, Cult and Laila.

