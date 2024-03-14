Vishwak Sen asks film industry to support Gaami; alleges low ratings on BookMyShow by bots

Director Vidyadhar Kagita, and actors Vishwak Sen and Chandini Chowdary held a press meet in Tirupathi to discuss their recent film Gaami. While talking to the press, Vishwak made some statements that caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Gaami review: Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary’s anthology explores the triumph of human spirit) Vishwak Sen in a still from Gaami.

Vishwak Sen asks for the film industry’s support

A couple of days ago, Vishwak took to Instagram to claim that the film was getting negative reviews on the ticketing platform BookMyShow and low ratings due to bots.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He brought up the topic at the press meet again and said, “I have to thank everyone who supported our film. It was more than expected because we took a risk, which paid off. However, we’re facing issues on BookMyShow where bots are spamming the page and giving us low ratings. It’s okay if people don’t support the film, but this isn’t okay. I don’t know who’s doing it, I don’t have the time to care about it right now.”

He also urged the film industry to back Gaami and lend their support. Without taking names, he said that he wished the bigwigs of the film industry watched the film and gave it their support. He said, “Maa cinema ki kuda oka naluguru pedda manushulu vachi chusi matladte bauntundi. Idi mana Telugu cinema. (I hope people from the film industry watch and promote our film. It’s our Telugu film.)”

Chandini Chowdary takes offence

After Vishwak and Vidyadhar spoke to the press, it was Chandini’s turn. However, when the media had no questions for her, she smiled and said sarcastically, “Obviously, no one asks questions to the actresses. You always have questions only for actors and directors, and have no questions for heroines. I have seen this for years now.”

When a media person took the initiative and asked her about her experience working in Gaami, she replied, “No need to make up something and ask on the spot. I had a good experience shooting for the film. It was hard but I loved acting in the film.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place