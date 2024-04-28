Gangs of Godavari teaser: Vishwak Sen undergoes a massy makeover for this gritty film. Watch

Gangs of Godavari teaser: Director Krishna Chaitanya’s Vishwak Sen, Neha Sshetty and Anjali-starrer Gangs of Godavari will release on May 17. The makers of the film released the teaser on Saturday, which sees Vishwak undergo a massive makeover. (Also Read: Vishwak Sen opens up on his rift with Arjun: ‘Wouldn't happen if I was from a film family') Gangs of Godavari teaser sees Vishwak Sen in a whole new avatar.

Gangs of Godavari teaser

The 1-minute-17-seconds long teaser gives a glimpse of what the gritty film will be like. While Vishwak underwent a makeover physically - complete with a buff body and a retro-style moustache - he also learnt Godavari dialect for the film. The actor, who usually speaks in a Telangana accent and has done urban roles for most of his career, can be seen talking in Andhra dialect for the first time.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

In the teaser, he’s described as Lankala Rathna. It sees a massive fight break out with Vishwak’s character somehow making enemies out of a lot of people. A dialogue he says, “Nenu manchodno cheddodino naaku teliyadu.. kani manchodni anna chedda peru oddu, (I don’t know if I’m a good person or a bad one, but I don’t want the bad reputation of being a good person)” describes him and the world he lives in.

About Gangs of Godavari

Gangs of Godavari will see cinematography by Anith Madhadi and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The makers already released a single called Suttamla Soosi, which received a good response. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Venkat Upputuri and Gopichand Innumuri are co-producing the film and Srikara Studios is presenting it.

Vishwak’s recent work

Vishwak was recently seen in Vidyadhar Kagita’s crowd-funded film Gaami, which saw him play an amnesiac, haphophobic aghora with a dark past. The film also starred Chandini Chowdary as a doctor who joins him on the journey. Gaami tells three different tales, revealing at the end how they connect. Apart from Gangs of Godavari, he will also star in Mechanic Rocky.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, and celebrities updates all in one place