Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wishes to her ‘superstar partner’ Mahesh Babu: ‘Life with you is a blockbuster’

Mahesh Babu turned 49 on August 9, and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and children Sitara and Gautam shared sweet birthday wishes for him on Instagram. Sharing pictures of the actor, his family wrote about how special he was. (Also Read: Vikram to star in Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29? Here's what he said) Mahesh Babu turned 49 on August 9.

Birthday wishes for Mahesh Babu

Namrata shared a picture of Mahesh in a black suit leaning against his car. She wrote, “Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here’s to many more.”

Sitara called him the ‘best father’, writing, “Happy birthday nana ! thank u for being the best dad ever, i love u so so much”

Gautam called him a ‘superstar’ in everything they do, writing, “Happy Birthday, Nanna! You’re a superstar in everything you do… Here’s to celebrating you and your awesomeness today and everyday!”

Upcoming work

Mahesh was clicked on Thursday evening, heading out of the city before his birthday. The actor looked different with his hair slicked back in a ponytail and sporting a long beard. “MB peak looks loading with SSR,” wrote an excited fan, pumped that he changed his look for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli. Another wrote, “Pony Tail and thick beard.” with fire emojis. It remains to be seen where the actor was headed to on his next vacation.

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram with Sreeleela, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishnan as his co-stars. The film did decent business at the box office but received lukewarm reviews from critics and the audience. The actor is yet to begin shooting for his next project with Rajamouli. While nothing much is known about the film, it’s touted to be an action adventure like Indiana Jones.