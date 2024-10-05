Allu Arjun hugs a bereaved Rajendra Prasad after his daughter Gayathri's death

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayathri died in the early hours of Saturday due to a heart attack at age 38. Actor Allu Arjun paid Rajendra Prasad a visit at his home in Hyderabad to offer condolences in person. (Also Read: Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayathri dies at 38; Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani send condolences) Allu Arjun consoled Rajendra Prasad after his daughter Gayathri's death.

Allu Arjun consoles Rajendra Prasad

Arjun visited Rajendra Prasad’s residence on Saturday evening after he heard the news of his daughter’s death. The former could be seen consoling the latter, holding his hands, hugging him, and listening to him speak about his daughter as he looked bereaved. The duo share a close relationship, having worked together in films like Julayi, S/o Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. Some pictures also show them holding hands as they talk to each other inside the house.

Rajendra Prasad’s daughter

According to Moneycontrol, Gayathri complained of chest pain and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday night. Rajendra Prasad was shooting for a film and rushed to the hospital when he heard the news. Despite receiving treatment, she suffered a massive heart attack and died at around 12:40 am on Saturday. She has a daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who is a child actor. She shared a contentious relationship with her father for marrying against his wishes but the two reconciled in 2018.

Celebrities send condolences

Celebrities like Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani, and Sai Durgha Tej shared their condolences, acknowledging that Rajendra Prasad was experiencing a ‘painful time’. “I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss,” wrote Pawan in a press release while Jr NTR wrote, “It’s sad to hear that Rajendra Prasad, whom I share a close bond with, has lost his daughter Gayathri.”

“Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking,” wrote Nani while Sai wrote, “It is very painful to hear that someone like him, who saw his mother in his daughter, has to go through this.” Rajendra Prasad once shared at an event in 2018 that he lost his mother at a young age and saw her in his daughter after her birth.