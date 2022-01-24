Kartik Aaryan warned he'd walk out of Shehzada if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is released in Hindi, reveals producer

Actor Kartik Aaryan threatened to 'walk out of' his upcoming film Shehzada if the dubbed Hindi version of its original film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was released in theatres, revealed producer Manish Shah. In a new interview, Manish called Kartik 'extremely unprofessional'.

Manish has the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's dubbed version in Hindi. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film was supposed to release in theatres but the same was cancelled a few days a Shehzada, featuring Kartik Aaryan, is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Speaking with India Today, Manish Shah said, "The makers of Shehzda were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of ₹40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

Manish also said, "I have known Shehzada producers for 10 years. I cannot have people who are close to me losing ₹40 crores, so I dropped it. By doing this, I ended up losing ₹20 crores. I spent ₹2 crores only on dubbing. I wanted this film to be bigger than Pushpa: The Rise. If I do not release the film I lose money, so now I am releasing it on my channel. I would not have done anything for Kartik Aaryan, I only did this because of Allu Arvind. Why would I do this for a Bollywood hero? I don't know him."

Goldmines Telefilms' Twitter statement read, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same.”

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan posts shirtless selfie with messy hair and clean shaven look, fan says ‘I will faint’

Shehzada is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. Allu Aravind also produced the original Allu Arjun film. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Shehzada is scheduled to hit theatres on November 4, 2022, and is touted as an action-packed family musical film. It also features actor Kriti Sanon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON