Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayathri dies at 38; Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR, Nani send condolences

Veteran actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayathri died in the early hours of Saturday due to a heart attack. She was 38. The bereaved actor is receiving support from celebrities in the film industry, who took to social media to share their messages of condolence. Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayathri died from a heart attack on Saturday morning.

Rajendra Prasad’s daughter dies

According to Moneycontrol, Gayathri complained of chest pain and was rushed to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad late on Friday night. Rajendra Prasad was shooting for a film and rushed to the hospital when he heard the news. Despite receiving treatment, she suffered a massive heart attack and died at around 12:40 am on Saturday.

Her last rites will take place in Hyderabad later in the day. She has a daughter, Sai Tejaswini, who is a child actor. Rajendra Prasad and Gayathri shared a contentious relationship as she married against his wishes. However, in 2018, the actor revealed that they had reconciled at an event for the film Bewars. The Kalki 2898 AD actor even shared that he has seen his mother in Gayathri since she died when he was young.

Celebrities send condolences

Actor-Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, shared a note with the press that read, “My deepest sympathies to Shri Rajendra Prasad. The sudden death of Shri Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Srimati Gayathri, has been shocking. I pray that her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to him and his family. I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss.”

Jr NTR wrote in Telugu on X (formerly Twitter) that he shares a close bond with Rajendra Prasad and that it hurts him to hear of his daughter’s death. He wrote, “It’s sad to hear that Rajendra Prasad, whom I share a close bond with, has lost his daughter Gayathri. I pray her soul rests in peace. My condolences to him and his family.”

Sai Durgha Tej, previously known as Sai Dharam Tej, also penned a similar note in Telugu, writing that Rajendra Prasad is very dear to him. He added, “It is very painful to hear that someone like him, who saw his mother in his daughter, has to go through this. My deepest condolences to him. I pray with all my heart that God gives his family the fortitude and courage to survive this difficult time.”

Nani wrote, “Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heart breaking.” Fans have also been sharing condolences on social media with loved ones turning up at his residence in Hyderabad to meet him in person.