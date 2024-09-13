Regina Cassandra responds to rumours of her ‘secretly marrying’ Sundeep Kishan, Sai Durgha Tej

Actor Regina Cassandra has often been linked to her co-stars and friends Sundeep Kishan and Sai Durgha Tej (previously known as Sai Dharam Tej), given that their pairings were most famous on-screen. There were times through the years when it was also claimed that she was ‘secretly married’ to Sundeep or Sai. In an interview with Suman TV, Regina addressed these rumours. (Also Read: Sai Durgha Tej visits temple; donates ₹2 lakh to old age home in Vijayawada. See pics) Regina Cassandra has worked with Sundeep Kishan and Sai Durgha Tej in the past and stayed friends with them.

Regina on Sundeep Kishan, Sai Durgha Tej

Regina was asked about her relationship with Sundeep and Sai. The actor clarified that while they were just friends, her relationship with them vastly differed. She said, “Sundeep and I are like Tom and Jerry. We shout at each other a lot. We won’t talk to each other for a couple of months. And when we do, it’s like nothing ever happened. That’s the kind of friendship we have where we’re always there for each other. Sai is also a good friend; he’s very calm and sweet. My relationship with him is different (from Sundeep’s), we’ve never even fought. And yet, people keep secretly marrying me off to them.”

In the same interview, Regina called herself a ‘serial dater’ who’s ‘on a break’ claiming that she’s looking for a man who is ‘secure’ and respects her independence. She said, “Why will any girl want to be with someone who isn't responsible at the end of the day? I am someone who is hyper-independent and I wouldn't listen to anyone and everyone. He has to be secure and take care of me. I have had many relationships in my life, I'm a serial dater but I'm taking a break now. I’m so straightforward I’ve had ex-boyfriends’ parents ask me about things I say. But, I can’t lie.”

Upcoming work

Regina, who has acted in films like Jyo Achyutananda, Awe! and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, apart from shows like Rocket Boys and Farzi will soon be seen in Utsavam in Telugu, Vidaamuyarchi in Tamil, Section 108 in Hindi, apart from a Sunny Deol-starrer directed by Gopichand Malineni.