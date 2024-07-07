Sai Dharam Tej calls out YouTuber for disgusting joke on child: 'Beyond gruesome and scary'

Sai Dharam Tej recently reacted to a YouTuber's joke on child. The Telugu actor took to his Twitter handle and requested Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to take stern action to ensure child safety. Sai pointed out at the inappropriate sexual references in the YouTube video featuring a father and daughter. (Also read: Sai Dharam Tej changes his name to Sai Durgha Tej for a sweet reason) Sai Dharam Tej schooled a YouTuber over inappropriate joke about child.

Sai Dharam Tej slams YouTuber

Sai quote tweeted the video and wrote, “This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour. (folded hands emoji) I sincerely request Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana @revanth_anumala & Deputy CM @Bhatti_Mallu Garu, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @ncbn Garu & Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Garu & @naralokesh Garu to take necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future.”

Sai Dharam asks parents to be cautious on social media

In another post, the Tollywood actor also requested parents to use discretion while posting videos or pictures of their kids on social media. He opined that social media has become ruthless and dangerous. Sai urged everyone to be cautious and aware. He concluded his tweet ith a message which read, “To those people who have stooped to such a low standard, I hope that you never get to experience the turmoil of a parent due to your hurtful comments.”

YouTuber apologises after Sai Dharam Tej's tweets

The YouTuber issued apology and informed that he removed the problematic part of the video. He tweeted, “Edited out the problematic part from the video. Unconditionally and unambiguously apologetic about the lapse in judgement. As a creator, my attempt is always to put a smile. Unfortunately, this time I have crossed the line between what is dark and what is distasteful.”

Sai will be next seen in Sampath Nandi's action-thriller Gaanja Shankar.