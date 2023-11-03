Nawazuddin Siddiqui wraps up first schedule of Section 108 in Delhi/NCR, second schedule to start in November end

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was spotted shooting some intense scenes in Delhi and NCR for his upcoming film Section 108, which also stars Regina Cassandra. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Delhi/NCR for his next film Section 108.

Sharing details about the shoot, a source close to the production tells us that they are done with the first scehdule and have taken a break now. “He and Regina Cassandra have wrapped up the first schedule in Delhi/NCR, but will continue to shoot the film and begin the second schedule in November end. If things go ahead smoothly and as per plans, makers are planning to release it in March 2024.”

We managed to get exclusive pictures from the set of Section 108, which shows him with Cassandra, indulged in a serious conversation in a co-working space.

Sharing the details on the scene being shot here, another insider tells us, “He shot for the climax scenes here, which had a lot of action sequences and intense fights near National Agricultural Science Complex, New Delhi, Ayatti, Greater Noida and few co-working spaces in and around Delhi/NCR. Other than that, Nawaz and Cassandra shot the first few scenes, where they meet in the insurance claim case. This is where the story begins to unfold.”

In the film, Siddiqui plays the role of a detective and Regina an insurance company employee. The story revolve around a man who has ₹1000 crore insurance claim on him. The two run an investigation to find out about that man, who has been missing from past seven years.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON