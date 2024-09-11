Sai Durgha Tej visits temple; donates 2 lakh to old age home in Vijayawada. See pics

Actor Sai Durgha Tej, previously known as Sai Dharam Tej, visited the Kanaka Durga Temple and Amma Prema Adarana old-age home in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The actor spent his morning visiting the temple before visiting the old-age home and donating money to them. (Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej changes his name to Sai Durgha Tej for a sweet reason) Sai Durgha Tej interacting with old people at the home he visited in Vijayawada.

Sai Durgha Tej’s Vijayawada trip

Early on Wednesday, Sai visited the famous Durga temple in Vijayawada. Dressed in a white tee-shirt and jeans, with his hair held back by a band, the actor performed a puja. He also interacted with temple authorities and spoke to the press after his visit. He told them he was in the city to donate money to the old age home after the recent floods, as promised.

In the afternoon, he visited the old-age home and interacted with the elderly residents. After spending time there, he donated ₹2 lakh to the foundation and contributed an additional ₹3 lakh to other organisations. He handed over the cheques personally. In 2019, Sai had promised to build a new structure for the old-age home, fulfilling it by 2021. He has also adopted it for 3 years, covering all their costs.

Sai Durgha Tej pledges money to aid flood victims

After heavy rainfall lashed across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, causing flooding, landslides and loss of life, Sai pledged to donate ₹10 lakh each to the Chief Minister relief funds of the Telugu states. He additionally donated ₹5 lakh to the Amma Foundation and other organisations. His uncle, the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, actor Chiranjeevi, cousins Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun and other family members also pledged money.

Upcoming work

Sai dialed back on work after he met with a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2021. He was hospitalised for a long time then. He returned to acting with the 2023 films Virupaksha and Bro. He will soon be seen in a yet-to-be-titled project.