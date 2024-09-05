Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan to Mahesh Babu and Prabhas: 12 actors who donated generously for flood relief in Telugu states

Since heavy rainfall lashed Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP and TS), resulting in loss of life, flooding, landslides and destruction, numerous Telugu celebrities have stepped up to provide relief. The last few days have seen multiple actors come forward to donate money towards the chief minister funds of AP and TS, with some of them even donating to NGOs to help those affected. Take a look at this list of 12 Telugu actors who donated generously. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar turn tourist mode on in New York) Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas have donated recently to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan - ₹ 6 crore

Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan donated ₹6 crore to aid with the devastation. He also donated ₹1 crore each to the CM relief funds ( ₹2 crore total) of Telugu states and ₹1 lakh each to 400 panchayats ( ₹4 crore total) in Andhra Pradesh. Being the Panchayat Raj Minister, he also oversees relief activities in each Panchayat.

Prabhas - ₹ 2 crore

Prabhas has pledged a donation of ₹1 crore each ( ₹2 crore total) to the Telugu states of AP and Telangana to aid in the relief of flood victims. His spokesperson announced the news on X (formerly Twitter) that the Raja Saab actor wants to stand by the people suffering due to heavy rains and flooding.

Chiranjeevi - ₹ 1 crore

After donating ₹1 crore for relief for the landslide victims in Kerala’s Wayanad with his son Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi pledged a donation of ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the CM relief funds of both Telugu states. “The hardships faced by people due to the floods in the Telugu states deeply sadden me. The tragic loss of lives is heart-wrenching,” he wrote, sharing the news.

Ram Charan - ₹ 1 crore

Ram Charan expressed his heartfelt sympathy to those affected, stating, “This is the time to lend a helping hand to the people of Telugu states who are suffering due to rains and floods.” Like his father, he also pledged ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the CM relief funds for both Telugu states. He added, “I pray to God that the people of Telugu states get out of this situation soon.”

Allu Arjun - ₹ 1 crore

“I'm saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” stated Allu Arjun, pledging ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the CM relief funds of both Telugu states. “Praying for everyone's safety,” he added.

Jr NTR - ₹ 1 crore

Jr NTR also pledged ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the CM relief funds of AP and Telangana. He also penned a heartfelt note on X in Telugu: “I am deeply moved by the recent floods caused by heavy rains in the two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon.”

Mahesh Babu - ₹ 1 crore

Mahesh Babu did not just donate ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the CM relief funds of the Telugu states; he urged others to contribute to the cause. “Let’s collectively support the measures being undertaken by the respective governments to provide immediate aid and facilitate the recovery process for the flood-affected regions,” he wrote.

Nagarjuna - ₹ 1 crore

The Akkineni family as a whole, including Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, donated ₹50 lakh each ( ₹1 crore total) to the Telugu states. Nagarjuna stated, “It’s crucial that we unite to support the government’s efforts in delivering swift relief measures and aiding recovery. Let’s face this challenge with resilience and emerge stronger.”

Balakrishna - ₹ 1 crore

Actor-politician Balakrishna donated ₹50 lakh ( ₹1 crore total) to both the states, calling the visuals ‘heartbreaking’. His spokesperson shared a note, in which the actor states, “Now, catastrophic floods have hit our Telugu states and the visuals are heartbreaking.” He recently also completed 50 years in the film industry.

Sai Dharam Tej - ₹ 25 lakh

Sai Dharam Tej, who recently changed his name to Sai Durgha Tej to honour his mother, donated ₹25 lakh towards relief efforts. He donated ₹10 lakh each ( ₹20 lakh total) towards the CM relief funds, apart from ₹5 lakh to Amma Ashramam in Vijayawada and other NGOs run by fans.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda - ₹ 30 lakh

Siddhu Jonnalagadda donated ₹15 lakh each ( ₹30 lakh total) to the AP and Telangana CM relief funds. “This should not have happened. This is not fair. No one deserves this plight,” he stated, adding, “No amount of money can undo this damage, but I pray that it helps in some way to rebuild lives and restore faith.”

Varun Tej - ₹ 15 lakh

Varun Tej Konidela donated ₹15 lakh to help those affected by the floods in AP and Telangana. He has also donated ₹5 lakh each ( ₹10 lakh total) to the CM relief funds of both states and ₹5 lakh to the Panchayat Raj department headed by Pawan. “I hope we all support each other through this,” he stated.

Other actors like Vishwak Sen and Sonu Sood and directors like Trivikram Srinivas and Venky Atluri, apart from the producers of Kalki 2898 AD and more, have also donated to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to aid with relief efforts.