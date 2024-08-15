Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Namrata Shirodkar seek blessings at Tirumala. Watch

Celebrities across the country are often prone to visiting Tirumala to seek blessings. Recently, Namrata Shirodkar and her children Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni, apart from actor-couple Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, were pictured visiting the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Andhra Pradesh. (Also Read: Sonali Bendre recollects shooting Murari with Mahesh Babu as film re-releases) Gautam Ghattamaneni, Namrata Shirodkar, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi at Tirumala.

Namrata, Varun, Lavanya visit Tirumala

On Wednesday evening, pictures and videos emerged of Namrata, Sitara, and Gautam climbing the steps to Tirumala via Alipiri. While Mahesh Babu wasn’t present, a few other family members accompanied them as they climbed barefoot to reach the temple.

On Thursday morning, they were spotted visiting the temple in the early hours while dressed in traditional clothing.

On Wednesday afternoon, Varun and Lavanya were also clicked visiting the temple. Dressed in matching white, red and gold traditional clothing, the couple also posed for a few pictures with the temple staff and fans after exiting the temple. Varun later spoke to the press and said that they couldn’t visit the temple after their wedding in 2023 due to busy schedules, so they decided to visit now with Lavanya’s family.

Upcoming work

Mahesh was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram earlier this year. The film received a mixed response from fans and critics alike. The film tells the story of a man who yearns to reconnect with his estranged mother when asked to cut all ties with her. Ramya Krishnan played his mother in the film, Jayaram played his father, and Prakash Raj played his grandfather. He will soon star in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure film that is yet to go on-floors.

Varun was last seen in Shakti Pratap Singh’s Operation Valentine, also released earlier this year. The film received lukewarm reviews. The actor played an Air Force pilot in the film, which tells the story of the Pulwama attacks and how the armed forces faced challenges on the frontlines. He is now shooting for Karuna Kumar’s Matka, a film set between the 1950s and 80s. His first look from the film was recently released.