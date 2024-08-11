Varun Tej's dual looks from Karuna Kumar's gangster film Matka released

Actor Varun Tej will soon star in the gangster drama Matka, directed by Karuna Kumar. On Sunday, the actor shared two of his looks from the film, giving an insight into what the film would look like. (Also Read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share a peek of their romantic sunset hike) Varun Tej in duals looks from the gangster film Matka.

Varun Tej’s first look from Matka

Varun shared the first look poster on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “From the depths of poverty to the pinnacle of power, Destined to dominate. In his world, every move is a gamble.” In the poster, he can be seen in two different avatars. The poster is designed like a playing card with two sides.

One side sees him as a middle-aged man sporting salt and pepper hair, while the other sees him in a retro, younger look. Both looks see him smoking a cigar and looking intensely into the camera. The older version looks richer while the younger doesn’t. The table in front of him has a gun on it, apart from decks of money.

Fans were thrilled to see his dual looks from the film. One fan commented under the post, “Look extraordinary ga undhi anna.” Another wrote, “Crazy look.” Some wondered if the film was based on the Matka Kings of India even though the makers are yet to clarify what the film is about.

About Matka

Matka tells the story of a man 24 years in time with Varun sporting 4 different looks in the film. His first look hints at his rose from an underdog to an overlord. The film is produced by Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainments. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi also star in the film. A Kishore Kumar, GV Prakash Kumar and Karthika Srinivas R are the film’s cinematographer, music composer and editor.

Matka also stars Naveen Chandra, Saloni, Ajay Ghosh, Kannada Kishore, Ravindra Vijay and P Ravi Shankar in key roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.