Jr NTR, Vishwak Sen, Kalki 2898 AD producers donate to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain relief

Actors Jr NTR and Vishwak Sen, in addition to the producers of Kalki 2898 AD, have donated to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM Relief Funds to aid support. The Telugu states have seen heavy rainfall the last few days, resulting in flooding, landslides and loss of life. (Also Read: Jr NTR, Rishab Shetty trek through mud, wade through water to visit temple in Karnataka) Vishwak Sen and Jr NTR donated to the CM relief funds of the Telugu states.

Celebs donate generously

Jr NTR wrote in Telugu on his X (formerly Twitter) that he was donating ₹50 lakh to each state to aid relief. He wrote, “I am deeply moved by the recent floods caused by heavy rains in the two Telugu states. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon,” adding, “I am donating ₹50 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to aid relief during these floods.”

Vishwak Sen donated ₹5 lakh to each state and announced the same on X, “In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods.” He wrote a similar message announcing his donation to Telangana.

Aswini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies also announced that his production house is donating ₹25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. A note posted on their X and Instagram reads, “We at Vyjayanthi Movies are pledging to donate ₹25,00,000/- to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund to support relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall. This state has given us so much, and we feel it’s our duty to give back during this challenging time.”

He added, “We want to emphasise that this gesture is made with love and respect for all states and communities across the country, as we stand united in supporting one another.” The note ended with a catchphrase used by the people of Shambala in Kalki 2898 AD, “Repati kosam (For tomorrow).” The post was captioned, “Let's strive for a better tomorrow.”

Director Trivikram Srinivas donated ₹50 lakh towards the relief fund of AP and Telangana while producers S Radhakrishna and S Naga Vamsi donated ₹25 lakh each. “Considering the devastation unleashed by a massive downpour on two Telugu States, Director Trivikram Srinivas garu, Producers S. Radha Krishna (Chinababu) garu and S. Naga Vamsi have decided to donate Rs. 50 Lakhs - Rs. 25 lakhs each to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states to respective CM Relief Funds. We hope and pray for faster recovery of people affected,” they wrote, announcing it on X.

Upcoming work

Jr NTR has wrapped up shooting for Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, which will be released on September 27. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. He will soon resume shooting for a film with Prashanth Neel. Vishwak will star in films titled Mechanic Rocky and Laila. Vyjayanthi Movies is yet to announce a film after the success of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.