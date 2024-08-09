 Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel gets a 2026 release date; fans decode poster for KGF connect - Hindustan Times
Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel gets a 2026 release date; fans decode poster for KGF connect

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Aug 09, 2024 06:57 PM IST

The pooja ceremony for actor Jr NTR's film with director Prashanth Neel took place in Hyderabad on Friday morning. Here's when the film will be released.

Actor Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel announced in 2022 that they would collaborate on a film. The film, tentatively titled NTR 31 or NTR Neel, went on floors on August 9 with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have also announced a release date for 2026. (Also Read: Reddit finds Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara song awkward, calls their 14-year age gap ‘jarring’: This looks so odd…)

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's new film will be released in January 2026.
Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's new film will be released in January 2026.

NTR Neel release date

Announcing the release date, the production house shared a poster on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This time, the earth will tremble under his reign! #NTRNeel will step onto the soil on January 9th, 2026.”

Jr NTR’s team also shared pictures of him, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi, brother Kalyan Ram and Prashanth at the pooja ceremony, writing, “And so it begins...#NTRNeel Pooja Ceremony took place today and sets the stage to redefine Mass Explosion on the Big Screens. Worldwide Grand Release on January 9th, 2026.”

More about NTR Neel

Jr NTR and Prashanth’s film was announced on the former’s birthday in 2022. Shooting is expected to commence in September this year after the actor wraps up shooting for Devara: Part 1. The rest of the cast and crew of the film is yet to be announced. There’s speculation that the film will be titled Dragon but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Fans were thrilled about the announcement, and one fan wrote, “The most awaited project.” Another wrote, “Sankrathi Release 2026.” Some fans even decoded the poster, with some of them writing, “Poster lo Unna Hidden Words - 1969, Gold, Bhutan, Pakistan, China, India.” Some thought maybe the film would be linked to KGF, “Ee twist entraa 1969 ani. KGF Link. (What is this twist with 1969 written. KGF link.)”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR will soon be seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be released in September this year. The actor’s other upcoming films are yet to be announced.

