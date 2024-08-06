Reddit finds Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's Devara song awkward, calls their 14-year age gap ‘jarring’: This looks so odd…

'Jr NTR looks so awkward and out of place'

The romantic track marks a significant shift from the previously released high-energy Fear Song. Sung by the Shilpa Rao and composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Chuttamalle was released as Dheere Dheere in Hindi.

Sharing a clip from the song, a Redditor wrote, “No chemistry between Janhvi (27) and Jr NTR (41). This pair looks so odd. Age gap is jarring (Let's see if it's justified in movie). Jr NTR looks so awkward and out of place.”

'Lack of chemistry and the navel moves make it worse'

Many reacted to the post. One commented, "She looks like a teen next to him." A second wrote, "She looks so young next to him that's what's adding more to the already uncomfortable look on their face." A third said, "Jr NTR looks bored, Janhvi probably for the first time doing a role according to her acting talent instead of wasting a good script. Also why does the video look like it's shot by an Instagram director with filters on."

Agreeing, a person wrote, "This looks like a TikTok reel where the main dancer is accompanied by the 'instructor' who is just going through the motions. Jr NTR looks positively bored and extremely out of place. This looks bad bad, lol..." Another commented, "This was eww. Lack of chemistry and the navel moves make it worse."

A comment also read, "Something about his long shirt makes his legs look even shorter and next to her it throws me off. There’s like a two percent aspect of 'young and extroverted village girl with quiet and mysterious guy eight years older than her' vibe going on but it’s very faint. If the movie capitalises on that it’ll make this pairing look less awkward." A person joked comparing JR NTR's RRR song to his latest Devara number, “After Naatu Naatu, this feels like 'Don't-do Don't-do'… so ewwwwwwwww.”

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Devara – Part 1 is set to be released in September 2024. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.