Jr NTR visits mom's hometown Kundapura; meets Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel. See pics

Actor Jr NTR had a special gift for his mother, Shalini, ahead of her birthday on September 2. The actor visited her hometown, Kundapura in Karnataka, with her and met Kannada director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty while there. (Also Read: Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel gets a 2026 release date; fans decode poster for KGF connect) Jr NTR with his mother Shalini, director Prashanth Neel and actor Rishab Shetty.

Jr NTR’s birthday gift for mom

Sharing pictures with Shalini, Prashanth and Rishab on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Jr NTR revealed why this trip was special for him. He wrote, “My mother’s forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her.”

He also thanked producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, along with Prashanth and Rishab, for making the trip memorable, adding, “Thanks to @VKiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend @rishabshettyofficial, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special.”

Rishab shared pictures of him and Jr NTR, along with Shalini and Lakshmi Pranathi, inside the temple. He also shared pictures of him, Prashanth and Jr NTR readying to tuck into a delightful meal. He wrote in Kannada, “In the abode of Sri Krishna (folded hands emoji).” with the hashtags “#Udupi #udupisrikrishna.”

Upcoming work

Jr NTR will soon appear in Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will be released in theatres on September 27. He will also resume work for an untitled movie directed by Prashanth. Prashanth’s last film was Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. A sequel for the film will be made. Rishab is helming and acting in the prequel for Kantara, titled Kantara: Chapter 1.