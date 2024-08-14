Jr NTR suffers injury on his wrist; will be back at work soon

After rumours around Jr NTR meeting an accident and being hospitalised left his fans worried, the actor’s team has come forward to set the record straight. The actor is on the road to recovery after suffering from a minor wrist injury, and will bounce back to action in a few weeks. Also read: Jr NTR announces wrap on Devara: Part 1, film to release on September 27 Jr NTR recently completed the shoot of his film, Devara.

Health update

The news about the injury was announced via a statement by his team. The statement revealed that he got injured while working out in the gym. He will take a couple of weeks to come back in action.

“Mr. NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure,” read the statement.

The note added, “Despite the injury, Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided”.

The update was shared with a picture of his injured hand, which is seen in a cast.

About Devara: Part 1

On Tuesday, Jr NTR took to X to share that he has finished the shoot for the film in Hyderabad, while sharing a picture from the sets. "Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can't wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September," he wrote.

Koratala Siva’s Devara will mark Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s debut in Tollywood. The action film will see Saif play Bhaira while Janhvi plays Thangam. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024.

Recently, Jr NTR spoke about the long wait for Devara: Part 1, promising that it will be worth it. "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases,” he said at an event in Hyderabad.