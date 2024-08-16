Saif Ali Khan introduced as kushti expert Bhaira in new glimpse from Devara Part 1 on birthday. Watch

On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, the Devara team released a 52-second glimpse of his character, Bhaira, from Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film, which marks his debut in Telugu, will see him share the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. (Also Read: Inside Saif Ali Khan's at-home birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and so many balloons: Pics) Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira in Koratala Siva's Devara.

Saif Ali Khan as Bhaira

Sharing the glimpse, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Devara wrote, “His Presence is a Celebration of Havoc. The HUNT will be more brutal than ever.” The video shows Saif’s character Bhaira sporting two different looks - one with short hair and the other with longer.

The video begins with shots of people praying to something and even taking out a procession. It later shows a kushti (traditional wrestling) in an arena, with the audience screaming for their favourite player. Bhaira is introduced as a strong, ruthless player who has the people’s support. A few moments also see him chasing someone in the forest, his long hair hinting at a different timeline.

One fan reacted to the glimpse, writing, “Saif Sir ki Best Characterization in his career. Chustunte Saif ki Vintage look feels vastundi. Best look. (Looks like it’ll be the best character in Saif’s career. His look is vintage and looks good.) Another wrote, “Entra tiger kantey mass ga unnadu saif. (How come Saif looks massy than Jr NTR)”

Earlier on Monday, Saif’s co-star Jr NTR wished him on his birthday, writing, “Happy birthday Saif sir. Here's to another amazing year of creating magic on screen! Can’t wait for the world to witness BHAIRA.”

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 has high expectations pinned on it as it’s Jr NTR’s first film after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While nothing much is known about the film’s story, the promotional material hints at the film taking place near the shore. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko.

Recently the makers released a new song titled Chuttamalle, featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi, which received mixed response. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, which will be released in theatres on September 27.