Inside Saif Ali Khan's at-home birthday party with Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and so many balloons: Pics
Saif Ali Khan rang in his 54th birthday on Friday with his family at his Bandra home. Present were his wife Kareena Kapoor, and kids Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Saif Ali Khan has turned 54 and celebrated his birthday with all his closest people. On Friday, eldest daughter Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures with her Abba, as they celebrated with cake and balloons. Sara showed how Saif cut his birthday cake with eldest son Ibrahim and wife Kareena Kapoor by his side. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan's birthday with an adorable 'then and now' pics from Greece)
Inside Saif's birthday
For the celebrations, Saif wore a casual T-shirt and jeans and Kareena also looked comfy in all-blue denims look. Sara wore a strappy top and white jeans while Ibrahim looked handsome in a white shirt and blue jeans. Saif cut the cake, which had the candle placed upside down. The room was full of ‘Happy Birthday Dad’ balloons.
Sara captioned the post, “Happiest Birthday Abba.” Fans also wished Saif in the comments section of her post. “Happy birthday,” wrote one. “Happy birthday 🎂 sir Saif ji,” wrote another.
Who else wished him?
Saif's younger sister Soha Ali Khan also wished him on his birthday with a few unseen pictures. “Happy birthday to my favourite brother 😄,” she wrote. The photos showed Saif in his lounging robe, playing with son Taimur and niece Inaaya and posing for pictures with Soha.
Earlier, Kareena also wished him with ‘then and now’ pictures from their Greece trips decades apart.
Saif Ali Khan is the son of actor Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Tiger Pataudi. He is also the patriarch of the Pataudi palace, based out of Pataudi in Haryana. He was first married to Amrita Singh, with whom he had kids Sara and Ibrahim. He later married Kareena and has sons Taimur and Jehangir with her.
Saif will be seen next with Jr NTR in Devara. A special look at his character from the movie was released on Friday on his birthday.
