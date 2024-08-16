Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan's birthday with an adorable 'then and now' pics from Greece

Blast from the past

The actor took to Instagram to share their vacation pictures from Greece in 2007 and 2024. The nostalgic post captured their transformation over the years, from their early days of romance to their current life.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life (heart emoji) Parthenon 2007, Parthenon 2024 who would have thought?(rainbow and loving emoji) As they say must keep growing (laughing emoji) which we did and quite well,” she wrote as caption to her post.

Meanwhile, Saif was also spotted outside his home in Mumbai in a casual avatar. He was photographed wearing blue track pants, paired up with a pink T-shirt. He completed the look with a cap.

Their recent vacay

Kareena was off on a family vacation with Saif and her sons for the past few months, and returned to Mumbai earlier this month. She was using her social media to post notes and snaps from her blissful summer break in the UK. From cozy family snaps to stunning beach photos from their Greek getaway in June, Kareena posted several memories from her summer escapades on Instagram.

About the couple

Saif and Kareena began dating in 2007 on the sets of Vijay Krishna Acharya's action entertainer Tashan. They tied the knot in 2012, and gave birth to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh – in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena often uses her social media to post tidbits from her personal life.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1, whereas Kareena will feature in Singham Again, Buckingham Murders, and Meghna Gulzar's next.