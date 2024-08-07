Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh gives a thumbs up to paparazzi. Watch

Jeh gives a thums up

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video on Wednesday, of Jeh seated in his mother Kareena's lap on the seat next to the driver's inside their white SUV. As the paparazzi clicked their pictures and videos, Jeh spotted them and gave them a thumbs up for a brief second or two.

Only a few weeks ago, when Jeh was being captured by the paparazzi while he was with Kareena, he showed them angry eyes as if asking them to back off. However, this gesture this time seems far more friendly and welcoming. Not only Jeh, but also his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan has had a tumultuous relationship with the photographers.

He was recklessly chased and endlessly clicked when he was younger. Sometimes, he responded while the other times, he objected firmly. The chaos reached a point when Saif had to request the paparazzi to refrain from clicking child. While Taimur is 7 years old now, Jeh is only 3.

Taimur, Jeh's former nanny said this about Kareena, Saif

Lalita DSilva, the former paediatric nurse of Taimur and Jeh, recently opened up on how well Kareena and Saif treated their household staff. "She's (Kareena Kapoor) very normal, you won't believe it. I've never really experienced that. (Tantrums) bilkul nahi (hain). 8 saal bitaaye maine uske sath, bilkul nahi hain (She has no tantrums at all. I've spent 8 years with her). She's so simple, even Saif sir is so simple. Unke yahan ye morning routine hota hai ki subah jo wo log khaaenge, wohi staff khaega. Aisa nahi ki ‘mere staff ko ye nahi khana, mai jo kha rahi hu wohi kyu?’ Bilkul nahi. Kuchh alag nahi hai. And same quality. Koi staff ke quality ka rice nahi aaega, dal nahi aaega. Same quality aaega. Koi bandish nahi hai. In fact, wo toh humaare saamne baith ke ghar pe bhi khaye hain. (The staff eats the same food as them. And it's the same quality of food. There's no constraint. In fact, they've also eaten together with us),” she said.

While Saif will be next seen in Devara: Part 1, Kareena will star in The Buckingham Murders, Singham Again, and Meghna Gulzar's next.