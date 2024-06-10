'Jeh baba' shows angry eyes to paparazzi as they take his pictures with mom Kareena Kapoor. Watch cute video

Kareena Kapoor and her youngest son, Jehangir, were spotted together on Sunday afternoon by the paparazzi. A video from the outing shows how Jeh widened his eyes and tried to intimidate the paparazzi. Doted on by the industry and fans alike, the little munchkin is endearingly called Jeh Baba. Kareena Kapoor spotted at her home in Bandra with son Jeh,

Much like his elder brother, Taimur, Jeh is also a social media sensation, making headlines with his cute antics on camera. Proud parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, who frequently post their children’s pictures on Instagram, have always been honest with their decision to not keep their children out of the media's eye, openly accepting the attention.

Relatable Jeh Baba

Jeh, who recently turned three this year, always steals the show, be it in family photos or paparazzi spotting. He’s quite relatable with his funny persona on camera. The three-year-old was spotted with his mom, Kareena, his elder brother Taimur, and his nannies. Bebo sported a breezy summer outfit, pairing a loose orange shirt with white flowy pants. With cool shades and loose hair, it's a summer OOTD for sure.

The brothers returned from their classes carrying packed bags. Jeh tried to ‘spook’ the paps with his gaze. Fans wondered if he had a bad day in his class. His grumpy looks charmed the netizens who find him relatable. Sticking his tongue out or the biggest frown- Jeh’s angry expressions always bring a smile to our faces.

About the family

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016, and the youngest, Jeh, in 2021. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, opposite Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She is gearing up for Singham Again and The Buckingham Murders. While Saif received mixed reviews in his last movie, Adipurush, he is preparing for the release of the Telugu film Devara, Tamil film Thalaivan Irukkindran, and a sequel to Go Goa Gone.