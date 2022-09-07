Kareena Kapoor talks about why son Jehangir Ali Khan 'appears grumpy' on camera: ‘Because he wonders why people…’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has responded to why her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, 'appears grumpy' on camera. In a new interview, Kareena also spoke about how she is raising both her sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. She said that her sons 'have to understand' that both she and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan are 'working parents.' (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan return from family trip; Taimur Ali Khan-Jeh Ali Khan twin in blue)

The paparazzi often click pictures of Jehangir Ali Khan and the toddler appears with a serious expression on his face. Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh in February 2021. The couple became parents to Taimur in 2016. Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Speaking with News18, Kareena replied to Jeh's ‘grump' expression on camera, “You can ask him that whenever he’s 18 or 20 and if, at all, he’s ready to answer these questions! Maybe, he appears grumpy because he wonders why people keep photographing him.”

She also spoke about raising Taimur and Jeh, “My kids have to understand that because both Saif and I are working parents. And it’s something I’ve always told Taimur. I’ve been going to work since he was seven months old. I make it a point to tell him that while on some days, I need to go out, on others, his father has to. It’s something that he has understood and both he and Jeh have to grow to understand that both of their parents work so that we all can have a good life. They should respect that the woman of the house also works. They should know that their mother also goes to work. Work is a part of me that will always be there. This is how my boys will have to be brought up."

Fans saw Kareena in the recently released film Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film, based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Saif will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30. Apart from that, he is also a part of Adipurush, which will release on January 12, 2023. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also be seen with Saif in the film.

