Kareena Kapoor says Akshay Kumar advised Saif Ali Khan not to pursue her during Tashan, said her family is dangerous

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, who had actually advised Saif to not mess with Kareena as she came from a “dangerous family”.

Kareena has revealed that Akshay took Saif in a corner and advised him not to woo Kareena. However, Saif went on to propose to Kareena during the making of the film and the two eventually tied the knot in 2012.

Kareena was chatting with Akshay's actor-turned-writer wife Twinkle Khanna for her Tweak India platform and revealed that it was “some kind of karmic connection in a way” as the two were supposed to do a few films together but she always no to them before they eventually united for Tashan.

She said, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like, ‘listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls, this is a dangerous family and I know them, so dekh ke rah (be careful)’.”

“He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'," she added.

Kareena had once told Humans of Bombay how she was a low point in her career when she met Saif on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with him. She had said, “So just when I thought I was falling, Saif caught me. I’d met him before, but while we were filming Tashan, something changed. I wore my heart on my sleeve! He was so charming; I fell for him hook, line and sinker. I remember while shooting in Ladakh and Jaisalmer, we’d go on long bike rides for some alone time. We’d enjoy the beauty, have great conversations & just bond!”

