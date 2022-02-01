Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in black at party, Taimur Ali Khan steals the show with his pose. See photo

Kareena Kapoor shared a perfect family picture from bestie Amrita Arora's birthday party. She attended the bash with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur in black as per the theme of the party.

Kareena shared the picture on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “My boys.” While Kareena was in a short black dress and paired it with her favourite blue heels, Saif was in a black kurta and white pyjama and was joined by Taimur in a black sweatshirt and denims. The four-year-old seems to be giving a thumbs up sign for the camera.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan at Amrita Arora's birthday bash.

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor and Amrita's sister Malaika Arora also attended the party on Sunday. They all were dressed in black for the bash.

Kareena had also shared a sweet birthday message for Amrita, giving an insight into their friendship. Sharing a candid picture of Amrita on Instagram, Kareena mentioned how they have a lot in common. Sharing one of their conversations, Kareena wrote, “3.30pm…Beboo-KP? as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too."

She added, "A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it. @amuaroraofficial.”

The other members of their BFF gang also reacted to the post. Amrita replied to Kareena, "Love you," and added, "Hahahahhahaha beeboooo." Malaika wrote, "This convo (laughing face emojis)," while Karisma dropped a red heart emoji.

In December last year, Amrita and Kareena had tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time. They were part of a get-together and got infected with the novel coronavirus. After their recovery, the two united at yet another party with their besties and other friends. Sharing a picture of their reunion, Kareena had written on her Instagram Stories, "We are back (red heart emoji)."

