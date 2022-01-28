Kareena Kapoor asks Saif Ali Khan 'idiot samjhe hain', flaunts her MA English degree in fun video. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have finally united on screen again, though only for a brand commercial. Saif plays a shopkeeper while Kareena plays a customer in the ad.

Sharing the commercial on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Dil main hua aur bhi jingalala 'cause I'm in my ‘saif space’ ji (There is happiness in my heart because I am with Saif).”

The video shows Kareena in a black top, long printed skirt and a matching sleeveless jacket, similar to her look in the film, Jab We Met. She enters a shop and asks the shopkeeper (Saif in a printed shirt, cap and shades) to give her a set top box. She gets furious when Saif offers a product with a different name. She points out, “idiot samjhe hain, MA English hain ji (do you think I am an idiot? I am a masters in English).”

Saif shows her the newspaper to prove that the product is now available with a different name. She says “sorry” and leaves, but not before Saif tells her, “Gusse me aap ekdum Kareena Kapoor lagti hain ji (you look exactly like Kareena Kapoor when you are angry).” She leaves with a smile on her face.

Kareena and Saif's fans loved watching them together on screen. Ranveer Singh commented to the video, “Hahahahah! Love it!” Several others called it “cute”. A fan even said, “Geet ki yaad aagyi (it reminds of Geet from Jab We Met).”

Also read: Saif Ali Khan on working with Kareena Kapoor: ‘It is nice to work with other people and live nicely together'

Kareena and Saif were last seen on silver screen together in 2012 film Agent Vinod. Opening up about what could bring them together again, Said had told Pinkvilla in an interview, "It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON