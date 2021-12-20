Saif Ali Khan on working with Kareena Kapoor: ‘It is nice to work with other people and live nicely together'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are yet to reunite on screen again - the two were last seen in 2012 film Agent Vinod. The duo have films such as Tashan, Kurbaan and Omkara that gave the audience an opportunity to see them cast opposite each other. Saif has now opened up about why it would take a lot to bring both of them on board a project.

Saif said a ‘remarkable’ project has to come up for him and Kareena to make adjustments at home in order to work with each other again. He however, added that it would be better if they live nicely together and work with other people.

Saif told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I am quite used to going away to work and coming back home to my lovely family and having a balance. One of the tough things is balancing anything. Going to work with family is something that I haven’t done in a while, and I am not in a huge rush to do so it will have to be something really remarkable to make me adjust my things.”

Opening about what can such a project be like, he said, "It will have to be a director who casts us not because we are husband and wife but just as actors or cast us against type. It will require a lot of imagination from somebody - they must get it absolutely right and also think out of the box for it to be interesting for both of us. Kareena and I are both working people and I think to keep life interesting it is nice to work with other people and live nicely together."

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. The film has been delayed quite a few times and is now expected to release on April 14 next year. She was last seen in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘first steps’ on his 5th birthday: ‘No one like you’. Watch

Saif has quite a few projects in the pipeline. He plays the antagonist in the big budget film Adipurush and also has Go Goa Gone sequel and Vikram Vedha in the making. He was recently seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, opposite Rani Mukerji. He was also seen in web show Tandav and horror comedy, Bhoot Police.