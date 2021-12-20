Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan’s ‘first steps’ on his 5th birthday: ‘No one like you’. Watch

Kareena Kapoor's elder son Taimur Ali Khan has turned five. The actor has shared a cute throwback video of him from the time when he was learning to walk.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kareena wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim. No one like you mera beta #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

The video shows Taimur in a Christmas themed babysuit, walking all by himself. However, after walking a few steps, he loses balance and falls down on the floor.

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan is also shared a sweet birthday post for him. Posting a throwback picture of him from their last meeting, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun! Love you lots! Bua jaan.” The picture shows Taimur in a denim shirt and jeans holding a cup in his hands while Saba looks at him. It also has a ‘happy birthday’ sticker attached to it.

Neha Dhupia and Saba Ali Khan have wished Taimur on his birthday.

Neha Dhupia not only wished Taimur on his birthday but also dedicated a message to Kareena, hoping for her to get well soon. The actor had recently tested positive for Covid-19. Neha shared a picture of Taimur playing with her daughter Mehr and wrote, “Happy birthday Tim @kareenakapoorkhan missing celebrating with you.”

Sharing another picture of herself and Kareena, Neha wrote, “Feel better Bebo…sending you so much love…see you on the other side.”

Kareena had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month and had quarantined herself at home. She had written on her Instagram Stories last week, “Covid I hate you…I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but…soon…will do this (muscle emojis).”