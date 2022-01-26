Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of Taimur Ali Khan's 'tricoloured' breakfast on Republic Day. See pic

Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of son Taimur Ali Khan's Republic Day celebrations. The actor shared a picture of how Taimur had a healthy tricoloured breakfast on the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of snacks made from a slice of orange (saffron), apple (white) and what appears to be a kiwi (green). She captioned it, “Tim's tri-coloured breakfast” along with a tricolour icon.

Taimur Ali Khan's breakfast on Republic Day.

Kareena will now be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha that stars Aamir Khan in the titular role. She would be seen opposite Aamir in the film which also stars their 3 Idiots co-star Mona Singh.

Last year, Kareena welcomed her second child, Jehangir. She also released her pregnancy manual named Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

The actor had also opened up about how she and husband Saif Ali Khan have been bringing up Taimur. “I am not very strict. I think I am quite relaxed and chill. I have to inculcate discipline a little more as Saif spoils Taimur so much that it annoys me sometimes. And during the lockdown, our schedules went haywire. So, Saif would want to watch a movie with Taimur at 10 pm, and I would have to step in and say no because it is his bedtime," she had told in an interview to Cosmopolitan.

She had also said how they make Taimur aware that his parents are equal. She had told Film Companion in an interview, "We’re both very clear on the fact that we’re both working as a couple. We’re dependent on each other emotionally, and financially we share. And if my boys grow up knowing that their mother has the capability and demands that kind of respect in her home and gets it. Goes out to work, works hard, comes home so that they can have a good life. I think that’s half the battle won. It’s important for the boys to know that women are equal to men. A mother is their father’s equal.”

