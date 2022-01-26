Amitabh Bachchan’s Republic Day 2022 post cracks up Kapil Sharma, leaves fans in splits. See here

Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to wish his fans on the occasion of Republic Day on Wednesday. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram in which he sported a tricolour themed beard.

He captioned the picture in Hindi, “Many many congratulations for the Republic Day.” His post was liked by more than 1.9 lakh fans within a few hours, including his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Comedian Kapil Sharma cracked up at the post as he reacted to it with, “Hahahaha.” The photo shared by Amitabh also left his fans in splits, who reacted with the crying-laughing emojis in the comments.

Amitabh also shared what appears to be an old photo of him meeting his fans gathered outside Jalsa, as a Republic Day wish.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently spending most of his time at home amid the high number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai. He took to his blog to express how a minor issue was bothering him at home because “anything attracts attention in the times of the nothing.”

He elaborated how he installed lamps on both sides of his desk in order to avoid any shadows on the paper when he writes. He wrote, "Lamps that illuminate the desk, the comp, the writing the pens and papers needed to be at an angle to prevent shadows on the subject of presenting by the fingers and hand .. from the left for them that use the right hand so the shadow falls beyond the writing .. from the right for them that write with the left hand so the shadow falls the other way ..did not quite work out .. so in times of uncertainty deploy both options …now lamps on both sides .. and shadows be damned .. not such a topical issue for the missive here, but the state of the mind be such that anything attracts attention in the times of the nothing ."

The 79-year-old was actively working as the host of quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati till a few months ago before the season wrapped up in December last year. In films, he was last seen in suspense thriller, Chehre, starring Emraan Hashmi. The actor will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's film Uunchai, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher. His line-up of films also includes Runway 34 and Brahmastra.

