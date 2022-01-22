Amitabh Bachchan recalls 'fighting live tiger for film' as he awaited the news of Abhishek Bachchan's birth

Friday marked 45 years of the release of Amitabh Bachchan's film Khoon Pasina and the superstar marked it with a throwback picture from the film's set in which he was seen ‘fighting’ a real tiger.

In the caption to the picture, Amitabh revealed that while shooting for this scene, he had been awaiting the news of the birth of his son Abhishek Bachchan. "Fighting a live Tiger for film KHOON PASINA .. 45 years completed !!! .. Chandivali Studios , Mumbai .. and waiting for news to come of the birth of Abhishek," wrote the actor. Abhishek was born on February 5, 1976.

In the picture, the actor can be seen holding a tiger lying on the ground while a crew member is sitting in the background. Khoon Pasina starred Amitabh, Vinod Khanna, Rekha, and Nirupa Roy, and released on January 21, 1977. The film, which was declared a super-hit at the box office, garnered eyeballs for a scene where Amitabh's character fought a tiger.

The shoot for the film took place in 1975-76 in Kashmir. The picture received a lot of comments from fans. One quipped, "Seems like you guys had fun on Abhishek’s birthday."

Others waxed nostalgic about the actor's films from the 70s. "45 years … time flies. What an era it was," said one fan. "Woh Tiger Bhi khush Ho Kar apne aap Ko Dhanya manta Hoga Isss Real Life Tiger se Mil Kar (That tiger must feel blessed to meet the real life tiger), No Doubt about It," said another.

In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan revealed that Amitabh was not part of the Deewangi Deewangi song from her film Om Shanti Om as he was busy with Abhishek's wedding preparations. “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were getting married that month, that’s what he told us,” Farah said on the show. The couple got married in 2007.

