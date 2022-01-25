Amitabh Bachchan worries about pending chores while soaking winter sun at home: 'It irks'

Amitabh Bachchan, 79, has been enjoying the winter sun in his garden area these days. In his latest blog post, the Gulabo Sitabo actor expressed his happiness about soaking in some sunshine but also shared his worries about all the pending chores.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "the Sun shines bright and strong .. for a while and then the cool breeze takes over .. bringing relief to the fire that burns through the skin … life … some get burnt .. some wait for the breeze. I sat out this morning again under the brightness .. and sustained the warmth of the heat only to be soothed again by the caring caressing breeze that flowed about, almost immediately.”

He however, also shared his worries about the pending work. “The chores or works that remain in the pending keep the lists over flowing the pages of time needed for completion .. it irks that a definitive step was not taken today also .. and the day has passed ... and the work shall be re scheduled.”

But fighting his own concerns, he pledged to get it done in near future. He added, “rubbish ..this is not the thinking of sanity .. it must prevail and exercise its strength and will to execute .. it shall .. and it will …no harm in expressing it even it may not be meant ... but it is this that shall get the work done .. you laughed at me .. eventually I shall laugh back ... and work towards it.”

Amitabh was shooting throughout the coronavirus pandemic last year for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He also saw the release of his film, Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi.

The actor will now be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, also starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and others.

