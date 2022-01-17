Amitabh Bachchan shares glimpses of quaint courtyard, personal music studio named Saptaswar. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of the quaint and royal courtyard at one of his residences, along with a short poem dedicated to the area. The veteran actor gave a partial glimpse of it on Instagram, besides also showing the mini music studio at his residence, Janak.

The picture of the courtyard shows an ancient-looking door carved in stone, doubling up as a wall. It has a small Buddha idol placed near it while a glass table is seen in front of it with a bonsai and an orchid pot placed on it. Describing the area, Amitabh wrote, "Buddha Bonsai orchid darwaza (door), Laga hai humare aangan ka andaza (gives an idea of our courtyard)."

On his blog, Amitabh also shared pictures of his small recording studio, named Saptaswar. The 79-year-old was talking about stepping out for dubbing at his studio and shared pictures of the same on his blog. He wrote, “and now that in the early morning there be an attempt to set out to work .. albeit in controlled environ of ‘saptaswar’ .. to dub to recite to give voice to a film of a known friend from a neighbouring state.”

Amitabh Bachchan shared a panaroma view of his music studio on his blog.

“Saptaswar: sapt - 7; swar - notes of music .. the place for the 7 notes of music .. the environ of the recording studio in Janak .. a small little square which accommodates barely, two and a half persons .. a requiem for peace and calm and in the creative inspire .. at times .. my personal little air way of solitudinous nerve ..”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan enjoys cool breeze, clear skies as he sits on sprawling lawn, says ‘ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh wrapped up his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati last year. He was also seen in a lead role in the film Chehre, co-starring Emraan Hashmi. The 79-year-old continues to be seen in several television commercials and has a few other projects in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail